Twitter makes its rules easier to understand

ANI 

Twitter understands that its long-winded rules to use its platform, confuses a lot of its users. To make it easier for everyone who uses or attempts to abuse Twitter, the company is taking a simpler approach.

Twitter is refreshing its rules with simple, clear language, and re-organising them into categories which are easier to understand for everyone such as safety, privacy, and authenticity, the company explained on its blog.

From 2,500 confusing words, Twitter will show you rules in 280-characters or less to make itself clear about what it doesn't allow on the platform, how users can safeguard themselves from online abuse, and how to report.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 21:07 IST

