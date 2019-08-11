India tour of Windies: Pant draws flak on twitter for consistent poor show

India batsman who played a brief knock of 20 runs against West Indies in the second ODI was criticised by the Twitterati for his consistently poor performance.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman came in to bat at the number four in the match and was dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite in the 23rd over.

In the three-match T20I series against West Indies, Pant scored 65 runs in the last match, while in the other two matches he was dismissed on a duck.

"An overrated pant again failed and underrated Iyer hit fifty in very first match...," a fan tweeted.

"That won't be settled soon they will shift pant too. Problem is with Management not with any particular player," another fan tweeted.

" should get to know the price of these opportunities from Shreyas Iyer. Pleased to watch this young talent," a cricket lover tweeted.

"Pant should be an opener," a game fanatic wrote on Twitter.

"Shouldn't Shreyas be tested at no.4 keeping Pant's big-hitting talent at the back end?" another cricket lover wrote.

In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pant played four matches and scored 116 runs.