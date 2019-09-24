Two arrested for cricket betting in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two people for indulging in cricket betting here. The officials have also seized Rs 41 lakhs from their possession.

The two accused had placed a bet on T-20 series between India vs South Africa cricket match which was played in Bengaluru, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In June this year, an organised cricket betting racket operating from abroad was also busted in Hyderabad by the police.

The probe team arrested six people and seized Rs 8 lakhs betting amount.

