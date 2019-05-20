JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Children who walk or pedal to school less prone to obesity, suggests study
Business Standard

Two dead after bar roof collapses in southern China

ANI  |  Asia 

At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries after the roof of a bar collapsed in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1 am (local time) in the city of Baise, police said.

At least 85 people have been rescued from the building, while several others are still feared trapped inside. Of those rescued, one person is in a critical condition, while seven have sustained serious injuries, reported Xinhua.

China's National Health Commission has sent a six-member medical expert team on the scene.

The bar is located on the top floor of a three-storey steel-framed building.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements