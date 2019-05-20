Two dead after bar roof collapses in southern China

At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries after the roof of a bar collapsed in China's Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1 am (local time) in the city of Baise, police said.

At least 85 people have been rescued from the building, while several others are still feared trapped inside. Of those rescued, one person is in a critical condition, while seven have sustained serious injuries, reported

has sent a six-member medical expert team on the scene.

The bar is located on the top floor of a three-storey

Further details are awaited.

