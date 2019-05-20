Houthi rebels to launch attacks at 300 Saudi facilities: reports

The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels are planning to launch attacks at 300 critical infrastructure facilities in and the (UAE), reported.

According to the agency, the will attack 299 more targets, including military and strategic facilities in and the UAE.

This comes after Iran-backed claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week, calling it the "largest military operation" conducted by militants since the start of the armed conflict in 2015.

The attack caused a fire and some minor damage to one of the pumps of Saudi Aramco's cross-country pipelines. The company has stated that it has halted via the pipeline as a precautionary measure.

In retaliation, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes in war-torn on Thursday in which at least six people lost their lives while several others, including two Russian women, were wounded.

The coalition warplanes which hit the residential area at the intersection of and streets in were being controlled by the Houthis, Sputnik reported.

The air strikes came after the claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi on Tuesday.

has been engulfed in a civil war since 2015. Yemeni Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, is in violent conflict with Houthi forces loyal to former

