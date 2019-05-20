After exit polls predict BJP win, ex-Maldives Prez Nasheed congratulates PM Modi

With most of the exit polls predicting a majority for the NDA, former congratulated Narendra Modi, hoping that the island nation would continue to have close cooperation with the BJP-led government.

"As Indian polls close, congratulations are in order for @narendramodi and the BJP. I am sure the people and Govt will be delighted to continue their close cooperation with the PM and the BJP-led Govt," Nasheed wrote on his handle on Sunday.

In November last year, Modi had visited the to attend the swearing-in ceremony of after he surprisingly defeated in the presidential polls.

During Solih's visit to in December, had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

Nasheed's congratulatory message comes even as the counting of votes in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will begin on May 23.

Several exit polls on television channels have projected that the BJP-led NDA will retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Three exit polls including that of News 18- and Today-Axis My have predicted the NDA will retain power at the Centre with over 300 seats.

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA got 341 seats of which BJP alone accounted for 282 seats. The UPA had 60 seats of which 44 were won by the

