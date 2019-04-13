Two JeM terrorists gunned down in Shopian

Security forces on Saturday gunned down two terrorists belonging to proscribed terror outfit (JeM) in an encounter, police said.

The two killed terrorists have been identified as Abid Wagay, a resident of Rawalpora, and Shahjahan Mir, a native of Amshepora in district.

Speaking to ANI, of Police (IGP) SP Pani said: "Once the started, terrorists fired from a hideout. The security forces immediately retaliated in which two terrorists were killed."

According to police records, Wagay and Mir were wanted by law for their alleged complicity in a series of terror acts including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

The duo was also involved in the abduction and subsequent killing of civilians Firdous Ahmad of Batgund, Nissar Ahmad of Kapran and of Batgund last year in 2018.

"They were also involved in the killing of Khusboo Jan, civilian of Bemnipora at Kachdoora in Both of them were also involved in arson and setting ablaze the panchayat office at Kanjiullar and Ramnagar," police said.

Shahjahan was also involved in the snatching of weapons and killing of four police personnel at Arhama near petrol pump last year. He was also involved in the attack on Police Station in which one cop Saqib Mohi-ud- lost his life.

Police said the duo was involved in the abduction and killing of a young boy Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, a resident of Manzgam DH Pora.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)