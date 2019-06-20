Siddaramaiah has never tolerated any big and good leaders, says JDS leader Vishwanath

Launching a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah, former Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) H on Thursday said that former Minister is trying to end the political careers of those who speak against his "vindictive attitude, style of functioning and failures."

"He has never tolerated any big or good He tried to even end my political career," said Vishwanath, while talking to ANI.

He held responsible for Bengaluru MLA Roshan Baig's suspension. "He wrote against for personal reasons, which is not the right thing to be done by any leader," he said.

"He calls himself an and then he creates a platform to suspend members," he added further.

Talking about the non-allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers -- R Shankar and Nagesh ---, he said: "Portfolios for more than 350 shares are vacant. Around 14 posts of presidents and chairmen of different bodies are vacant. This has never happened in the history of "

He said the coalition government is not working in the state and there are a number of burning issues that should be addressed.

"Not just me, the entire state is unhappy with the functioning of the government. They are misusing Muslims, who voted in large numbers and got them more than 70 seats," said

