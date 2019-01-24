U'khand: 15 allowances provided to govt employees scrapped

-
-
The Uttarakhand Government has scrapped 15 allowances provided to government employees.
According to an official statement, the allowances will cease to exist from 1 February 2019.
The 15 allowances which have been scrapped by the government include areas like family health-welfare, IPAO, training, and deputation.
State Governor Baby Rani Maurya has given consent to the changes, which are made under the third report of the Uttarakhand Finance Commission 2016.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
