JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Sarfaraz Ahmed apologises for racial comments against Proteas batsman
Business Standard

U'khand: 15 allowances provided to govt employees scrapped

ANI  |  Politics 

The Uttarakhand Government has scrapped 15 allowances provided to government employees.

According to an official statement, the allowances will cease to exist from 1 February 2019.

The 15 allowances which have been scrapped by the government include areas like family health-welfare, IPAO, training, and deputation.

State Governor Baby Rani Maurya has given consent to the changes, which are made under the third report of the Uttarakhand Finance Commission 2016.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 04:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements