U'khand: 15 allowances provided to govt employees scrapped

The Government has scrapped 15 allowances provided to government employees.

According to an official statement, the allowances will cease to exist from 1 February 2019.

The 15 allowances which have been scrapped by the government include areas like family health-welfare, IPAO, training, and deputation.

Baby has given consent to the changes, which are made under the third report of the Finance Commission 2016.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)