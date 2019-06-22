Vadodara MC to impose fine up to Rs 1,000 for littering streets

The local civic body on Saturday imposed a fine from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on those who are found littering the city.

Speaking to ANI, said: "We are going to impose a penalty of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 if anybody is found of spitting, urinating and doing open defecation."

Bhadu said: "We have 650 to 700 CCTVs in the city through which we monitor the streets. We have developed a mechanism through which we can catch people littering the city. We have also involved the city police so that catching culprits become easier."

In reply to a question, he said: "I believe citizens will obey rules and will not the streets and maintain self-discipline. If the people show self-discipline, then the Municipal Corporation (MC) does not require to penalise anyone.

