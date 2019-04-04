One held in Haryana for threatening to blow up railway stations

A joint team of (CIA) and Cyber Cell of Police have arrested a man from for allegedly threatening to blow up five railway stations across the country on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Salauddin, who is a resident of Samastpur in

A said, " had called control room of (RPF), on April 1 and threatened to blow up railway stations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ambala Cantt, Darbhanga, and "

"Considering the gravity of the issue and safety of the people, a joint team of CIA Ambala and Cyber Cell of Police was formed," he added.

The accused was produced before the court which has sent him to 10 days police remand. He is being interrogated by the police and further probe is underway.

