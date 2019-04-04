One held in Haryana for threatening to blow up railway stations

A joint team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Cyber Cell of Haryana Police have arrested a man from Bhiwani for allegedly threatening to blow up five railway stations across the country on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Sheikh Salauddin, who is a resident of Samastpur in Bihar.
A police official said, "Salauddin had called control room of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ambala Cantt on April 1 and threatened to blow up railway stations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ambala Cantt, Darbhanga, and Patna."
"Considering the gravity of the issue and safety of the people, a joint team of CIA Ambala and Cyber Cell of Haryana Police was formed," he added.
The accused was produced before the court which has sent him to 10 days police remand. He is being interrogated by the police and further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU