Sri Lanka: 25 killed in blasts, EAM Swaraj closely monitoring situation

At least 25 people were reportedly killed in multiple bomb blasts near several churches and five-star hotels here on Sunday, the said.

Quoting police, Colombo Page reported that blasts occurred in five places including in Kochchikade, in Negombo, in in Batticaloa.

Explosions also took place near Kingsbury, and in Colombo around 8:45 a.m. (local time).

According to Colombo Page, more than 80 people who were injured in the blast have been shifted to the

The police further urged the public to stay indoors and not to gather at the explosion sites.

Sri Lankan Minister of Economic Reforms, confirmed that there were many casualties including foreigners.

Meanwhile, said that she is in "constant touch" with the Indian High in Colombo".

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation," she tweeted.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)