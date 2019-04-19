UK warns its citizens against travel to Pakistan

The UK's (FCO) has advised its citizens against travel to due to a "high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence" throughout the country and said foreigners may be "directly targeted".

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in There's a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi," the FCO advisory said.

"Protests can take place with little warning and turn violent quickly. You should avoid demonstrations, large crowds of people and public events throughout

"Foreigners, in particular westerners, may be directly targeted. Densely populated unsecured areas like markets, shopping malls, restaurants and places where westerners and the Pakistani elite are known to congregate, are potential focal points for attacks. You should be extra vigilant at all times," it stated.

The UK office also urged its citizens to avoid areas located close to the Line of Control (LoC) due to tensions between and Pakistan following the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers and was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The FCO further said that the British High Commission's ability to deliver consular assistance, including in an emergency, may be restricted or delayed in certain parts of Pakistan where the does not give permission to travel.

According to the advisory, much of Balochistan, rural and provinces, including the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Agencies, Quetta and parts of have a high level of lawlessness.

The US had also issued a for its citizens earlier this week.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)