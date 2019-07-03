Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on July 6 to kick start membership drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee on July 6 to kick start a nationwide party membership enrolment programme.

"Shah will arrive in Shamshabad on July 6 to launch the membership drive. Later in the day, he will attend a meeting with senior BJP leaders," a BJP leader told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Chouhan, who is heading BJP's Membership Committee, had also said: "Prime Minister Modi will start a membership drive on July 6 from Varanasi. He will be accompanied by JP Nadda. BJP president Amit Shah will start the drive in Telangana.""The arrangments for the membership campaign are in the last phase. The meetings of General Secretaries of all States and Districts are over. Now the village level meeting is going on," Chouhan said. "About 2 lakh membership drive coordinators will visit a polling booth for one whole day, mainly those booths where we have lost in the General Elections," he said."Our party workers will go to railway stations, bus stands, markets, hostels and near factories during the membership campaign," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)