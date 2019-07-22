UP ATS seizes 1000 detonators, 5000 gelatin rods in Jhansi, 4 arrested

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police confiscated a huge cache of explosives including 1000 detonators and 5000 gelatin rods here at Uldan in Jhansi on Sunday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the case and two vehicles were seized. The ATS conducted the operation with the help of local police.

"Huge explosive material has been recovered and two vehicles have been seized. 1000 gelatin cells and 5000 rods were recovered. Four people are arrested. FIR is lodged in the case," said Sri Prakash Dwivedi, SP city, Jhansi

Further investigation is underway.

