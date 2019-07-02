Maharashtra: 5 dead after water tank collapses in Nashik

Five people died after a water tank collapsed in Satpur area of Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar today raised this incident in the Maharashtra Assembly accusing the Maharashtra government of poor maintenance of the infrastructure in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in reply to Pawar said: "The matter will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible."

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe into incidents of the wall collapse in Malad and Pune due to rain which claimed lives of 24 people in total.

Fadnavis has also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of bereaved in Malad wall collapse tragedy, in which 18 people lost their lives.

