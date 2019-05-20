UP CM writes to Governor seeking immediate dismissal of OP Rajbhar from state cabinet

on Monday wrote to requesting him to immediately dismisses OP from the state cabinet.

Rajbhar, a for backward class welfare and 'divyangjan' empowerment had earlier resigned from the cabinet but his resignation was not accepted.

Informing about the same, office of Minister, tweeted, "Today UP CM has written a letter to and have requested him for immediate dismissal of Backward Welfare Om Prakash from the cabinet."

who is also the of (SBSP), had on May 1 stated that he has resigned as a from government over the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

"I had resigned on the night of April 13 from the post of when they (BJP) said that you have to contest on our symbol. I told them I will contest from only one seat but from my own party. However, they did not agree to that either. Following which, I immediately resigned but they did not accept my resignation," said OP Rajbhar while speaking to here.

SBSP is an ally of the BJP since 2017.

Earlier on April 16, Rajbhar had announced that his party will go 'solo' in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He had alleged that the BJP wanted to "eliminate" the SBSP as it did not give them a single ticket.

