UP CM writes to Governor seeking immediate dismissal of OP Rajbhar from state cabinet

-
ALSO READ
Rebel Rajbhar backs Opposition candidates in UP
Resigned from UP cabinet on April 13, it's yet to be accepted: OP Rajbhar
CM Adityanath didn't accept offer to give up charge of UP backward class welfare dept: Rajbhar
BJP wanted to finish my party: Rajbhar (IANS Interview)
Will hand over backward class welfare dept's charge to CM Adityanath, says disgruntled Rajbhar
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday wrote to state governor Ram Naik requesting him to immediately dismisses OP Rajbhar from the state cabinet.
Rajbhar, a minister for backward class welfare and 'divyangjan' empowerment had earlier resigned from the cabinet but his resignation was not accepted.
Informing about the same, office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh tweeted, "Today UP CM Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to Governor and have requested him for immediate dismissal of Backward Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar from the cabinet."
Rajbhar who is also the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), had on May 1 stated that he has resigned as a cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government over the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.
"I had resigned on the night of April 13 from the post of state minister when they (BJP) said that you have to contest on our symbol. I told them I will contest from only one seat but from my own party. However, they did not agree to that either. Following which, I immediately resigned but they did not accept my resignation," said OP Rajbhar while speaking to media persons here.
SBSP is an ally of the BJP since 2017.
Earlier on April 16, Rajbhar had announced that his party will go 'solo' in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He had alleged that the BJP wanted to "eliminate" the SBSP as it did not give them a single ticket.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU