UP govt directs officials to reach office by 9 am

-
ALSO READ
Opposition slams ban on mobile phones in UP
UP Budget welfare-oriented, not populist, says CM Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath reiterates India's resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country
Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women
UP CM holds meeting on law and order in state; phones of officials kept outside
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the state government including district and police officials to reach their respective offices by 9 am at any cost, the state Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also said that actions could be taken against those who do not follow the directions.
The directions were also tweeted in Hindi by the state's CMO today.
Earlier on June 19, the state government had directed a ban on the use of mobile phones in all meetings convened by the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU