UP govt directs officials to reach office by 9 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the state government including district and police officials to reach their respective offices by 9 am at any cost, the state Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also said that actions could be taken against those who do not follow the directions.

The directions were also tweeted in Hindi by the state's CMO today.

Earlier on June 19, the state government had directed a ban on the use of mobile phones in all meetings convened by the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 13:28 IST

