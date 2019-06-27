Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of two witnesses

A special court on Thursday recorded the statement of two witnesses in connection with a defamation suit filed by BJP Vijender against and his deputy

Deepak Bansal, of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha and Anurag Malik, a from University, appeared before the MLA special court to record their statement.

The court had, yesterday, recorded the statement of Gupta, who had filed the suit against Kejriwal and Sisodia for allegedly "maligning" his image after the duo accused him of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the chief.

After concluding the pre-summoning evidence in the defamation case, the court, slated the matter for arguments to July 8.

While recording his statement before the court yesterday, had said that he was "deeply hurt by the defamatory and false allegations made by both the accused persons".

The BJP MLA claimed that the false allegations were made to impact the Lok Sabha elections in which were held in the last phase.

He submitted that after both the leaders, who have millions of followers on Twitter, tweeted, he started receiving calls from people. "Kejriwal's tweet was re-tweeted around 3000 times while Sisodia's tweet was re-tweeted around 1300 times," contended.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal, by citing a tweet by Gupta, had told a Punjabi news channel that BJP was trying to get him killed by his own (PSO).

In his tweet, Gupta had said, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the to lift the security cover from his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the daily diary entry (of the police). Since I had disclosed about it, could not get electoral gain of the incident. Out of frustration, Kejriwal says PSO reports to BJP."

Quoting Gupta's tweet, the had replied, "Why BJP wants to get me killed? What have I done? I am not constructing schools and hospitals for the people of the country."

He had said, "This is the first time when a positive politics has started on schools and hospitals in the country. BJP wants to finish it. But I will fight till my last breath.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)