Vegetable vendor stabs customer to death over Rs 10 dispute in Mumbai

A vegetable vendor was arrested for allegedly stabbing his customer to death over a dispute on payment of Rs 10 in area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Soni Lal Mahonto, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil said.

The deceased, Mohammed Hanif, had gone to purchase vegetable in a market in area of the city around 11 pm on Monday when the incident took place.

A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife. The accused stabbed Hanif several times on his neck and hands before fleeing the spot, the police said.

"As soon as we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," said.

have registered a case of murder against the accused and initiated an investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)