PM Modi, Amit Shah remember those who opposed Emergency

on Tuesday remembered "greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency", imposed by the then in the 1970s.

" salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," the tweeted with a short video.

The one-minute-twenty-seven-second video features Modi's 2015 address in the Rajya Sabha about period. "Cruelties were inflicted during the period, but the nation did not bow down," he said while adding that the whole country was turned into a jail.

The video also had clippings of newspapers articles from that time. It also shows protesters being beaten up by the police and women protestors who took to the streets.

also paid homage to those who "suffered torture in their fight to restore democracy" during the period. In the photo posted alongside his tweet, a newspaper clipping read, "EMERGENCY DECLARED. JP, Morarji, Advani, Asoka Mehta & Vajpayee arrested."

"It was on this day in 1975 that democracy of the country was killed for political interests. The fundamental rights were taken away from the countrymen, the newspapers were shut. Millions of patriots were tortured in their fight to restore democracy. I salute all the fighters," tweeted Shah.

JP Nadda termed the period a "black blot" in the country's history.

"I bow down before all those 'satyagrahiya' foot soldiers who opposed Emergency and kept the democratic spirit alive. The imposition of Emergency Rule in the country in 1975 was like a black blot," Nadda tweeted.

June 25 marks the day when then prime minister had declared a in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

Officially issued by under Article 352 of the Constitution due of the prevailing "internal disturbance", was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

The order vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)