UP: Man wanted in murder, extortion cases killed in encounter with STF

In a major breakthrough, a person wanted in murder and extortion cases was killed in an encounter carried out by a team of (STF) late night on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as

Speaking to media persons, of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh, said: " was on a look-out for for over a year. They requested to take the matters into the hand as, according to their sources, he was conspiring another murder. When our team besieged him on the road last night, he fired at us. He got injured when we fired back."

The accused was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, SSP Singh said.

also recovered a motorcycle, a mobile phone and two pistols from the spot where the encounter took place.

According to police, was involved in the murder of security personnel deployed in and had been extorting money from for over a year.

Further investigation in this regard is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)