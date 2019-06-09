JUST IN
Business Standard

UP: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped by 6 men in Kushinagar

ANI  |  General News 

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men here on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdas Prasad, Circle Officer (CO) City, said: "Six people have been arrested. A case has been registered against them."

The officer further said that the minor has been sent for a medical check-up.

"Further investigation is underway," Prasad added.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 22:23 IST

