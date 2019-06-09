UP: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped by 6 men in Kushinagar

-
-
A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men here on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, Ramdas Prasad, Circle Officer (CO) City, said: "Six people have been arrested. A case has been registered against them."
The officer further said that the minor has been sent for a medical check-up.
"Further investigation is underway," Prasad added.
