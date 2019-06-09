WB: Scuffle breaks out between BJP workers, police over attempt to deface TMC MP's posters

A scuffle broke out between BJP workers and police after party cadres attempted to write " Ram" on posters of here on Sunday.

The incident took place near the local bus stand, where posters of Banerjee were pasted on a wall.

told ANI, "If Didi (Mamata Banerjee) continues to get agitated when we chant ' Ram', then we will write it on walls in the state."

Police dispersed BJP workers from the road, where they had gathered to protest against the increasing violence in the state. BJP workers also burnt tyres.

The protest came after clashes erupted between BJP and workers after former's flag was allegedly removed by activists in constituency of North 24 district on Saturday.

has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of

The state's ruling party, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party also died in the clashes.

has sought a report from the on the incidents of violence, said sources.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)