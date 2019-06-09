NIA arrests Sabiruddin from Malda for conspiring to circulate fake currency in Bengaluru

The Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person, identified as Sabiruddin from Malda, West Bengal, for allegedly conspiring to procure Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from and supply it to Bengaluru and other parts of

He was produced before the CJM Court, Malda, on Sunday which granted the investigation agency four days transit remand of the accused.

The accused is being taken to Bengaluru where he will be produced before the special NIA Court, the investigative agency said in a statement.

One mobile handset and personal documents were recovered from him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused along with his associates had conspired to procure FICN from and supply it from in to Bengaluru and other parts of for circulation using couriers.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN worth Rs 6,84,000 from four persons -- MG Raju, Gangadhar Kolkar, Sajjad Ali, and Vanitha.

NIA Hyderabad had filed a charge sheet against the four accused persons in November last year. Absconding accused was arrested in December last year from

