UP: Rape victim commits suicide after accused get clean chit

A victim allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her residence after two of her alleged rapists were given a clean chit.

The victim had registered a complaint against two youth of her village for in August last year. The case was initially being probed by local police, following which it was handed over to the crime branch.

of police (SP) RP Singh said two investigating officers have been suspended following the suicide.

"We have received the information about her suicide. Both the investigating officers have been suspended. We are investigating the matter in detail and will ensure that the accused are punished," he added.

According to the deceased's husband, the two men not only raped his wife but also allegedly filmed the act. "She was shattered when the police gave them a clean chit," he noted.

