UP: Case registered after fake BSP candidate list for LS polls gets viral

ANI  |  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

An FIR has been registered in the Gautam Palli Police Station here after a fake list of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates for the upcoming general elections got viral on social media.

This comes days after, the SP-BSP formalised an alliance ditching the Congress party. They announced their parties would contest 38 seats each and would leave two seats for smaller allies.

The complaint was filed by BSP state president RS Kushwaha.

The fake list released by unknown persons on social media apparently has Kushwaha's fake signature.

The police have registered a case under Sections 419,468,469,470 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have started investigating the matter.

January 15 2019

