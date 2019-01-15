PM Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass in Kerala today

will visit today to attend various events in and Thiruvananthapuram including the inauguration of bypass on NH-66.

The bypass is a 13 km long 2 lane bypass, with a project cost of Rs 352 crore. It includes three major bridges over the Ashtamudi Lake, having a total length of 1540 metres. This project will reduce between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, and will also decongest traffic in Kollam town, read a statement.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the will visit the He is likely to unveil a plaque to mark the launch of some visitor facilities.

This will be the third official visit of the to Kollam. His first visit to the city was in December 2015, when he unveiled the statue of R. Sankar. Subsequently, the Prime Minister visited Kollam in April 2016, hours after the fire tragedy.

In Kollam, Prime Minister Modi is also expected hold a non-official public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)