UP: Suspected thieves thrashed mercilessly by angry villagers in Jaunpur

Three suspected thieves were brutally beaten up by angry villagers here on Sunday, police said.

As per Jaunpur Superintendent of Police, Vipin Kumar Sharma, the three had allegedly attempted to loot the Union Bank customer service centre. The watchman, who was guarding the centre, caught them red-handed. He raised an alarm, following which, one of the robbers was caught by the villagers.

After the locals interrogated him, he disclosed names of two others who were later caught and thrashed mercilessly by the villagers, he said.

In a video clip of the incident, the three are seen sitting on the floor and getting beaten up by the locals, who also stripped off their shirts and trousers.

Panchayat had tried to solve the case but some furious locals dragged the suspected thieves away and took law into their hands, police said.

The three have been taken into custody for interrogation and police are trying to identify the locals who were involved in the incident.

"We will also take action against those who attacked the three," the police officer said.

An FIR has been registered.

