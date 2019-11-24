JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Thousands march in Paris against gender violence

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik inaugurates National Tribal Craft Mela 2019 in Bhubaneswar
Business Standard

UPPSC Chairman, Basic Education Secy receive abusive messages, FIRs registered

ANI  |  General News 

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Dr Prabhat Kumar and Basic Education Secretary Ruby Singh have allegedly received abusive messages from an unknown number.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "UPPSC Chairman and Basic Education Secretary have received a message from an unknown number wherein the sender has used abusive language. We have registered an FIR in both the matters."

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 06:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU