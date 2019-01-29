Uri Effect: Amul India gives 'utterly butterly honour' to Vicky's 'How's the josh'

Seems like the Uri effect refuses to die down. The film has received an honour by in a pictorial which features Vicky and the famous dialogue 'How's the Josh?' from the film giving it their own 'butterly' treatment.

Vicky who stars in the film as an took to his account to share the picture alongside a caption that read, "What an Utterly butterly honour! Thank You @amul_india @rahuldacunha #UriTheSurgicalStrike #HowsTheJosh."

is known for their creative and quirky cartoon posters on films and actors and this one features Vicky as 'Utterly Butterly Delicious' boy and the popular dialogue. They have recreated Uri's poster where Vicky is playing the role of the personnel. In the quirky poster, he has riffle gun in one hand and bread and butter in another. The super cute poster, reads, 'Makhan Ka Josh, Raid the fridge'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' seems to have brought out the josh in all the Indians. From to and Smriti Irani, the film's dialogue has captured millions of hearts.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has managed to surpass all expectations and crossed Rs 150 crores at the box office.

The film, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strikes in following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars as and as a The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features and in pivotal roles.

