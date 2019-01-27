Defence Minister watches Uri film along with war veterans

Sitharaman Sunday watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", along with a group of war veterans at a cinema hall here.

Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh! the Defence Minister tweeted.

She also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, "How is the josh?.

Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh, the tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film's and

Yes, #HighJosh, Sitharaman tweeted.

The also obliged for selfies with children and public at the mall.

"How is the josh? is the popular line from the movie, based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in as a retaliation for the attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Sitharaman had on January 16 met the cast and crew of the film on the occasion of

Film's stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and were part of the meeting that took place at Army Bipin Rawat's 'at home' function.

