Ranveer Singh raps his way into hearts with 'Apna Time Aayega'

The trailer of and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy' had taken the internet by storm owing to its powerful dialogues and the raw acting prowess of the lead pair. And now the makers of the film have dropped the first song titled 'Apna Time Aayega' which is also the film's tagline.

While the trailer only gave the audience a few glimpses of Ranveer's brilliant rapping skills, the song showcases Ranveer rapping his heart out.

Alia took to her handle to unveil the song, writing, "#ApnaTimeAayega out now."

Ranveer has lent his voice for the catchy track and has done a condemnable job showcasing his terrific rapping skills in the song. 'Apna Time Aayega' can be perfectly described as the new anthem for all those who dream of making it big in their lives.

The 2 minutes and 10-second song gives a glimpse into the world of 'Gully Boy'. Just like Asli Hip Hop, the song has its own charm and traces the journey of the from slums to Hip Hop.

The lyrics talk about the realities of life and how one day time will change for an underdog. With its catchy tune, Ranveer's voice and killer lyrics, the track will instantly make its way to your playlist!

The song is composed by and DIVINE. The track's lyrics are penned by DIVINE and

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and aka Naezy. The film is directed by This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya.

The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day,

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and

Alia also has other films in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' opposite rumoured beau and the multi-starrer 'Kalank'.

