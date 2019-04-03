US approves to sell 24 multi-mission helicopters to India

The has approved the sale of 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters to in order "to improve the security of a major defensive partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the and region."

"The Department of State has approved the sale of 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters to under its Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The value of the potential is USD 2.6 billion," reads the statement released by the (DSCA), the body that administers Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

"The proposed sale will provide with the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions, including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defence," the statement added.

DCSA has clarified that this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)