US condemns Pak terror attacks

The United States (US) Department of State on Friday released a statement condemning the terrorist attacks in Pakistan which claimed as many as 30 lives.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms today's terrorist attacks in Orakzai and Karachi, Pakistan, which killed over 30 people and injured dozens more," the US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert stated.
Commending Pakistani security force, the US appreciated the quick response to the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.
Extending its support to Pakistan the US said, "The United States stands with the Pakistani people in the face of these terrorist acts, and will continue to seek opportunities to cooperate with the Pakistani government to combat these threats in the region."
In the statement, the US also extended condolences to the victims' families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
