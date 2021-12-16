Currently available boosters enough to fight Omicron variant: Fauci

-
ALSO READ
Omicron has 'increased infectivity' but no 'severe profile': Anthony Fauci
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
Omicron: South African doctors see milder sign than delta variant of Covid
-
White House Chief Medical advisor Antony Fauci on Wednesday said that the currently available booster shots work against the Omicron variant of coronavirus (Covid-19) and there is no need for a variant-specific booster.
"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Fauci told the public during a White House Covid update on Wednesday. "At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster."
Fauci said the primary two-dose vaccination series from Pfizer and BioNTech is significantly compromised by omicron, but still offers considerable protection against severe disease, CNBC reported.
Protection from the two-dose vaccine against infection dropped to 33 per cent compared with 80% before the emergence of omicron. However, two doses are still 70 per cent effective at preventing hospitalization in omicron patients in South Africa, Fauci said.
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at least 36 states in the US and over 75 countries have reported confirmed cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The Omicron variant is now estimated to represent about 3 per cent of the cases in the United States.
In some areas of the country, the director said that the estimates of Omicron are even higher, including in New York and New Jersey where CDC projects that Omicron could represent about 13 per cent of all cases.
"In looking at early data on the transmissibility of Omicron from other countries, we expect to see the proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States continue to grow in the coming weeks," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU