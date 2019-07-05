US flag burned outside White House on Independence Day, 2 protesters arrested

As the US celebrated Independence Day on July 4, two protesters from the Revolutionary Communist Party were arrested by the Secret Service for burning a US flag outside the White House.

The incident occurred just an hour before US President Donald Trump was scheduled to leave his residence to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, according to The Hill.

While one person was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and for malicious burning, the other was arrested on charges of obstructing police investigation and resisting arrest, the American daily reported.

The protesters agitated against Trump and chanted "America was never great," during Thursday's demonstrations. Counterprotests were also held in retaliation of the protest.

