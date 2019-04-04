US, Japan to hold trade talks from April 15

-
ALSO READ
Australia, Japan agree to keep pressure on North Korea
US-China trade talks to resume in Washington
US, China trade talks to resume next week
Potential of six-party talks should be considered during North Korea, US Summit: Russian foreign minister
N Korea foreign minister says Pyongyang made 'realistic proposal' at summit
-
The United States and Japan are slated to hold trade talks from 15 to 16 April in Washington.
The two countries are likely to discuss the Trade Agreement on Goods (TAG).
Japan's minister in charge for trade negotiations with Washington, Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be leading the negotiations, according to NHK.
The talks were originally slated for January but were delayed due to the United States' ongoing trade negotiations with China, which are in its final stages as per officials.
The TAG talks are in line with the joint statement from last year's US-Japan summit, which was jointly spearheaded by US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"The leaders shared the view that they would further expand trade and investment between Japan and the US in a mutually beneficial manner, and realize economic development in the Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, and based on fair rules," a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU