US says "good conversation" after opening session of trade talks with China

said and US officials had a "good conversation" during the opening session of trade talks here.

Further negotiations are slated to be continued on the next day after which Chinese is set to meet US in the Oval Office, reported Morning Post.

Except for Mnuchin, most of the delegates refused to comment while Chinese Vice-Minister for Liao Min refused to speak saying he was heading out for dinner.

The meetings are a part of the agreement of a 'temporary truce' reached by Trump and his Chinese counterpart during their dinner on December 1 on the sidelines of the summit in

Part of their agreement was to engage in 90 days of negotiations with a view to achieving the needed structural changes in that affect trade between the and China.

The US delegation comprises US Trade Robert Lighthizer, Steven Mnuchin, Peter Navarro, Commerce Wilbur Ross, of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, and deputy trade

Apart from Liu He, of Yi Gang, and Chinese Vice-Minister for Liao Min, the Chinese team includes Ning Jizhe, Zheng Zeguang, and Industry Vice-Minister

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)