The police resorted to firing rubber bullets, tear gas and to disperse protesters after they attempted to storm the over the visit of a Russian lawmaker here on Thursday.

Protests broke out after member along with a Russian delegation participated in the 26th session of the of the (IAO) here, according to TASS.

Gavrilov opened the session as the IAO The objected to the Russian lawmaker making his address while sitting in the parliament chairperson's and disrupted the session, the Russian news agency added. The Russian delegation left after a decision to finish the session was made.

Following this, representatives from Georgia's joined the protesters in demanding and Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze's resignations.

Representatives from the ruling 'Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia' party have claimed that they were not aware of Gavrilov opening the session, adding that they think protocol was broken.

The police fired tear gas, and on the protesters. "They are again using gas and firing The situation is beyond control," Sputnik quoted a witness as saying.

The Georgian has called the protests an attempt to overthrow the government.

"Despite the calls by the Interior Ministry, the rally participants continued to storm the parliament building ... The will provide a relevant assessment of the mass overthrow attempt and the storming of the parliament building," a press statement released by the ministry read.

The Georgian Ministry of Labour, on Friday added that 38 officials and 14 protesters had been injured during the protests.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)