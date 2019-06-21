Russia not striving for Soviet-like superpower status: Putin

Russian on Thursday said that the country does not want to be a like the erstwhile as it does not seek to impose influence on other states.

"We are not looking for this status because this notion is loaded with certain elements connected to imposing the influence on other states and whole regions. We do not want to go back to the state that the was in when it was imposing the lifestyle, political system and the rest on its neighbours, including the Eastern European countries," the Russian said during a televised question-and-answer session.

"This is counterproductive, this is too costly and does not have any historical prospects," he added.

The (USSR) spanned across Eurasia and consisted of 15 SSRs in its final years, according to Britannica. It collapsed in 1991, leading to the SSRs gaining self-governing independence.

