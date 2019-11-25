US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being treated for a possible infection, the court said.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court said that Ginsburg is "home and doing well", CNN reported.

86-year-old Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in Maryland State for "further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection", the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and has had a lengthy history of medical issues.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then US President Bill Clinton and is best known for her opinions related to civil rights issues.

