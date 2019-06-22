US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

The will be evacuating nearly 400 and employees from the Air Base here in a two-stage process due to "potential security threats."

Quoting sources, Russia's state broadcaster reported that the step is being taken in the wake of continuing US- tensions.

The already strained relationship was further aggravated after shot down a US military drone on Thursday. While says that the "intruding American drone" was shot down as it was in Iranian airspace, has labelled the incident as an "unprovoked attack" as the drone was flying over international waters.

The latest evacuation comes after the US recalled hundreds of non-emergency diplomatic staff from its embassy in last month.

The US contractors in assist the in maintaining its fleet along with providing security, training, and other basic operations.

Quoting the sources further, also reported that militants had fired three rockets at the airbase on Saturday amid rising tensions between US and Iran, No casualties were reported in the attack.

