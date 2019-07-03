USA: 2 injured in shooting incident at shopping mall in Northern California

At least two people were injured in a shooting incident at a shopping mall in Northern California's city of San Bruno on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The incident has prompted a heavy police response in the area. Dozens of people have been evacuated from the mall and a nearby train station has been closed, reported CNN.

The injured have been rushed to a local hospital. It is unclear whether the shooting was intentional.

"We believe that we may have 2 separate shooters," Barberini said, adding the shooters may have been firing at each other or at someone else.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

