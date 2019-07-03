Jaclyn Hill deletes social media accounts following lipstick scandal

In the shadows of the Youtube makeup-influencer drama surrounding beauty stars James Charles and Tati Westbrook came another controversy, this time, involving professional makeup artist and longtime beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill.

Following the backlash on her recently released line of cosmetics, the American Youtuber has deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts, leaving only her Youtube Channel available to the public, reported Evening Standard.

Hill released her long-awaited cosmetics products on May 30, this year. The first collection included 20 USD 18 nude lipsticks, which reportedly sold out within few days of the launch.

Shortly after customers began receiving products, concerns surrounding sanitary conditions and quality product began to come up. The defects reportedly included black dots, white fuzz, lumps and even melting.

The Youtube star posted a video on June 12, explaining what had caused each of the issues. The explanations put the blame on the lab she chose to work with for her cosmetic line. Hill assured her fans that would be taking a hiatus, switching labs and producing only quality products in the future. The vlogger even promised a full refund to all her customer.

"I felt so much pressure and panic to get a video up...I have made the decision to give every single person who purchased one of my lipsticks a full refund. I think that's the best thing I can do at this point...there's a lot of people out there who love their lipsticks, and that's great, but I don't care," Hill wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to be issuing a full refund, including shipping and tax, to every single customer from Jaclyn Cosmetics....I don't care about the loss of this money...you know how embarrassing this is for me. I will do everything in my power to make this right moving forward and learn from this lesson God has given me," the post added.

Weeks after promising the refund, Hill has deleted her social media accounts, a move that has received her further criticism from fans and customers.

One tweet read, "@Jaclynhill just deleted her Instagram and Twitter. Girl in case you see this please have in mind that you're not just an influencer any more. You're the CEO of a freaking company that sold possibly contaminated products. Going radio silent it's completely unprofessional."

Another person wrote, "So @JaclynHill deleted her Twitter.. lol good solution to the new health crisis you've created with your brand."

It remains unclear whether the customers would receive their refund. While Hill went missing in action, her mother took to Instagram to thank Hill's fans for their concern about her daughter.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for your wonderful messages, thoughts and prayers for Jaclyn during this time. As her Mom, it has been heartbreaking in so many ways. It was difficult and so very disappointing enough that some of her lipsticks had issues but the onslaught of hate, lies and even betrayal has by far been the worse part," the post read.

"Please know that Jaclyn needs time but she will be back stronger than ever! She is surrounded by love and support and she will get through this! She will dust herself off, learn from her mistakes and try again. After all...she has a dream to fulfil and as long as I have breath in my body I will always be her cheerleader!" along with the message "Disrespect will not be tolerated here," it concluded.

