USA Women seal place at global qualifiers

A superb team performance led by and a four-wicket haul from guided USA Women seal qualification as the Road to 2020 and 2021 for them continues.

With the ICC Women's Qualifier Americas acting as a between USA and Canada, USA have booked their spot in both the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier - taking place in between August 31 and September 7 this year, where USA will join Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, PNG, and and the ICC Women's Qualifier 2020.

showed early promise in the 114 run-chase as the game was right in the balance at 49 for the loss of four at the half-way stage. But a spell from Uzma and miserly brilliance from who bowled three overs for just one run helped the USA close out the game and spark wild celebrations.

Earlier, made an early breakthrough with the dismissal of Rendler after sending the USA into bat. But a wonderful second wicket partnership of 68 between the Sriharsha and Chandhraseker brought USA's total to 83 for the loss of two in the 15th over and ahead of the game. then fought back to restrict the USA to 113 for the loss of six.

USA Cricket took to share their joy.

The two sides will clash again in the third and final match of the series as the USA, with an unassailable lead, look to close out a 3-0 series victory.

Following are the squads:

USA: (c, wk), Candacy Atkins, Claudine Beckford, Shebani Bhaskar, Sara Farooq, Nadia Gruny, Uzma Iftikhar, Sugetha Kalyanaraman, Mahika Kandanala, Geetika Kodali, Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit, Erica Rendler, Onika Wallerson

Canada: Mahwish Khan (c), Hala Azmat, Habeeba Bader, (wk), Mahrukh Imtiaz, Miryam Khokhar, Chuntell Martin, Kamna Mirchandani, Monali Patel, Achini Perera, Kainat Qazi, Hiba Shamshad, Amanjit Virk,

