Langer compares Smith to Tendulkar

likened to master-blaster Tendulkar after watching the Sydney-born playing an "unbelievable shot" in

"Last week in Brisbane, (Smith) batted beautifully, he played an unbelievable shot off there - it was like watching bat. He's in pretty good shape I think," com.au quoted Langer, as saying.

"(I) watched batting against in those three practice games, he's literally a master of the game, so it's nice to have him back. He loves batting - he's shadow batting on the sand, he's shadow batting in the shower - I'm not joking," he added.

Delighted with Smith's progress going into the ICC Men's 2019, the called him Australia's success at the tournament. The 29-year-old scored unbeaten 89 and 91 in the warm-up games against XI in last week.

As the upcoming 50-over tournament is expected to be a high-scoring, Langer said Australian would be critical as the ongoing one-day international series between England and has made it clear that scoring 350 is not proving safe.

"There's a lot of talk about batting now in white-ball cricket, but our is absolutely critical. In T20, it's absolutely critical and the same in ODI You're going to have pretty thick skin to do well in international cricket, particularly on the flatter wickets and the fast outfields and the big squares we play on in England. They're going to have to have thick skin, but they're physically and mentally tough, and they'll be ready for it," he said.

Moreover, Langer said that the defending champions know what it takes to be a successful side and will perform in that way only. are the most successful side, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

"When everyone says we've got to start playing like England or start playing like or start playing like India, no - we'll keep playing like because we've won four of the past five World Cups and that's something to be proud of. The boys are aware of it and we know if we stick to the Australian way of playing great cricket... history has shown we'll be pretty good," Langer said.

Australia will play England and on May 25 and 27 in the warm-up games before opening its campaign against on June 1 at the Bristol County Ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)