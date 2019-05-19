Windies batting legend Nurse laid to rest

was carried to the Oval for one final inning as family, friends, and well-wishers came to pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Former batting legend's twin daughters and led mourners at the ground for the funeral of Nurse, who passed away on May 6 at the age of 85 following an

Dame Sandra Mason, Mia Mottley, past and present and players including Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Wes Hall, and Sir Charlie Griffith, and (CWI) represented by board and were among the notable attendees.

In a tribute, Sir Wes said only Sir Garfield and Guyanese batted better than in the 1960s. He also added knew that failure on the field would impede his success and worked extremely hard to develop his elegant and stylish stroke-play.

" was called 'Castle' by all members of the team after a he frequently spoke about. He knew that failure was not the pathway to success, so he practiced very hard to try and correct any flaws in his batting," Wes said in a statement.

"In my book, only Sir and were rated above him in the late 1960s. 'Casso' (Nurse) was created competitive and he adapted brilliantly to the changing conditions in the game and that is why he was so successful against England in 1966 and against in his final Test series in 1968," he added.

Legendary and West Indies opener Desmond Haynes, of the Barbados Association and and Adrian King, current of Empire, also paid tributes to Nurse.

Former of Barbados, Sir David Simmons, a personal friend, eulogised Nurse as "a batting with strokes that were pleasing to the eye". He said Nurse was also part of a Barbados legacy to the game that helped the people of the island assert their "self-confidence and self-belief" immediately following political independence from Britain.

"In March 1967, a unique event took place at this ground. A Barbados cricket team, including Seymour, competed against a team of Test players from the Rest of the World. Barbados lost the game. But the fact of defeat in that single game must not be allowed to derogate from another inescapable fact that name among the other wonders of the World stands Barbados' contribution to international cricket," Simmons said.

Simmons further said, "I think for decades before 1967 and arguably up to 15 years ago, it could be confidently asserted that nowhere else in the World was there more enthusiasm and skill for cricket than in the 166 square miles that constitute the land mass of Barbados."

"Barbados' expression in that game against the Rest of the World was not a display of arrogance. It symbolised far more... It was a rejection of self-doubt. Barely five months earlier, this country had gained political independence from Great Britain and that singular action was an announcement to the World that we were possessed of that self-confidence and competencies that would enable us to manage our affairs for ourselves," he added.

Nurse was laid to rest in the in the southern parish of in his native Barbados following the funeral at Oval on the morning of May 18.

