Uttarakhand: 4 killed after car falls into river

At least four people died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a river in Chamoli district here.
The group was on their way to Sanji village
The incident took place in Chamoli district at 8 pm on September 21.
On Sunday morning, three bodies were recovered and later rescue teams found one more body. Those killed include a family of three and a driver.
The area Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Lakheda on Sunday said that a team of police was immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information of the incident.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
