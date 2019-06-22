Mick Jagger gives memorable performance post heart surgery

The lead of 'Rolling Stones' on Saturday gave a breathtaking performance after recovering from heart surgery.

Post the show, where thousands of fans were thrilled to see him back on stage, the thanked all his fans and supporter and wrote, "Thank you for a great opening show !"

The rock band 'Rolling Stone's second show is scheduled for Tuesday at Chicago's Soldier Field, which was originally set to begin on April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida, reported

The 75-year-old underwent heart valve replacement surgery a few months ago, following which the band suffered losses as they had to cancel few of their shows in

After the surgery, thanked the hospital; he was admitted in, its staff, and his fans for all their love and support.

He tweeted at the time: "Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Fran Curtis, who is the of the 'Rolling Stone' band, revealed after the singer's heart surgery, he is "doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery," reported

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)